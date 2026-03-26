Six more arrested in UP’s Shravasti for ‘disposing of non-veg leftovers near temple’

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Police have arrested six more people in connection with the alleged preparation of non-vegetarian food and disposing of the leftovers during an iftar gathering near the Sonpathri Ashram Temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Shravasti district last week, taking the total arrests to 10, police said.
“A total of 10 people have been arrested in connection with the case. Of these, four who were taken into custody earlier have since been released on bail, while the remaining six, arrested on Tuesday, are currently in jail,” Shailkant Upadhyaya, Station House Officer of Sirsiya police station said, adding search is underway to trace the remaining accused.
Upadhyaya said that apart from one accused who is 45 years old, the rest are in their twenties, with some of them engaged in small business activities.
The matter came to light when a video of the Iftar gathering went viral on social media following which the accused were identified.
According to police, the priest of Sonpthari Ashram lodged a complaint stating that on March 17, a group of persons had allegedly prepared non-vegetarian food for an iftar in a forested area near the temple and then disposed of the leftovers from the meal into a water body in that area.
Police said the complainant alleged that the water is used by devotees visiting the ashram for drinking, cooking, and cleaning purposes and that such actions hurt the religious sentiments of those visiting the temple.
Following the complaint, police registered a case on March 19 on charges related to promoting enmity between groups.
In a separate case, additional charges under various provisions of the Indian Forest Act were invoked after a sub-inspector from the forest department filed a complaint alleging that the accused had illegally lit fires in the forest area, posing a risk to wildlife and increasing the likelihood of a forest fire.
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