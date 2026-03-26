Six more arrested in UP’s Shravasti for ‘disposing of non-veg leftovers near temple’

In a separate case, additional charges under various provisions of the Indian Forest Act were invoked after a sub-inspector from the forest department filed a complaint alleging that the accused had illegally lit fires in the forest area, posing a risk to wildlife and increasing the likelihood of a forest fire.

Police have arrested six more people in connection with the alleged preparation of non-vegetarian food and disposing of the leftovers during an iftar gathering near the Sonpathri Ashram Temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Shravasti district last week, taking the total arrests to 10, police said.

“A total of 10 people have been arrested in connection with the case. Of these, four who were taken into custody earlier have since been released on bail, while the remaining six, arrested on Tuesday, are currently in jail,” Shailkant Upadhyaya, Station House Officer of Sirsiya police station said, adding search is underway to trace the remaining accused.