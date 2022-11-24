Six lose vision after cataract surgery in pvt UP hospital, FIR filed

Six residents of a village in Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh have allegedly lost vision in one of their eyes after they underwent cataract surgery at a private hospital on November 2.

After conducting a preliminary probe by a three-member panel, the district administration Wednesday evening registered an FIR against Dr Neeraj Gupta, an eye surgeon of the hospital who allegedly conducted the surgery, and a local resident Durgesh Shukla. The administration also revoked the licence of Aradhya Eye Hospital, where the surgery was done following a “free camp”.

“Six persons told us that after they were operated on for cataract, they lost their vision. Because the case seemed serious, I instituted a three-member probe committee, which included experts from the eye department. We also revoked the hospital’s licence,” Kanpur Chief Medical Officer Dr Alok Ranjan told The Indian Express.

“In the preliminary probe report submitted by the committee, it was stated that there was post-operation negligence. Also, the name of a ‘government’ camp was misused by a resident of the area. Some people paid money to this person too, and the nursing home said they didn’t hold the camp as there was no permission from the authorities,” Dr Ranjan said.

The six persons who have partially lost their eyesight have been identified as Raja Ram (66), Ramesh Kashyap (62), Nanhi Devi (65), Sultana (78), Sher Singh (72), Rama Devi (55), all residents of Sughaddeva village. “The six persons are being given the best possible treatment at Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital here,” said the CMO.

The family members of the six patients said that complications started a couple of days after the cataract surgery.

Haripal Singh Chandel, whose wife Pooja is the village head of Sughaddeva, said a total of 11 people from his village underwent the surgery at the “free camp” organised by the private hospital in neighbouring Veeramu village on November 2. “Out of the 11, six have completely lost vision in one eye, while other five have complications, but they can see,” he said.

“Two days after the surgery, they started facing problems in their eyes, after which they were taken to the hospital again on November 4 and given injections. But problem persisted. As they continued to seek help the hospital representatives stopped taking their calls and blocked their numbers,” said Chandel.