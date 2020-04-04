Six incidents of attack on police for enforcing lockdown: latest in Kannauj

Police at Morna village in Muzaffarnagar where policemen were attacked for trying to enforce lockdown . Express Photo Police at Morna village in Muzaffarnagar where policemen were attacked for trying to enforce lockdown . Express Photo

Despite Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s warning that the stringent National Security Act (NSA) would be invoked against those who target the police for enforcing the ongoing lockdown, three policemen were injured in Kannauj city when they stopped a group that had gathered at a home to offer Friday prayers.

Superintendent of Police Amrendra Pratap Singh said members of his force from the City Kotwali area went to a house in Kajiyana locality after being informed that more than 30 people had assembled there to offer prayers, violating the directive to practise social distancing amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

By the time the police arrived, the prayer was over and people were coming out of the house. A policeman started recording the attendees, while a constable noted down their names and addresses.

According to the police, a group of people attacked the officials with axes and sticks. The police were also allegedly pelted with stones from nearby terraces, and a constable’s motorcycle was damaged. The situation was brought under control after back-up arrived, and force was used to disperse the crowd.

Singh said 10 people were detained. The injured policemen were admitted to a hospital. According to doctors, the condition of two constables who sustained head injuries was critical, said the police.

This was the sixth such incident since March 24, and the fourth since Thursday.

The attacks on Thursday were reported from the districts of Aligarh, Rampur, and Kanpur.

In Aligarh, the police were attacked when they stopped around 30 people from offering prayers at a mosque in the city’s Bannadevi area. The violence was allegedly sparked by rumours that the police had arrested the mosque’s cleric. Three constables were injured in the attack, while three people were arrested, police said.

A police team was attacked when they had gone to Rampur’s Tanda area to enforce lockdown on Thursday. Locals pelted stones at cops when they tried to convince people. A police constable was injured. An FIR was registered against six persons at the Tanda police station and police has arrested three accused. Raids are on to trace others.

In Chakeri area of Kanpur district, a police team was attacked on Thursday for enforcing lockdown. On seeing people on the road, a police team advised them to remain inside their houses and adhere to the lockdown. A heated argument took place and a clash ensued. Two policemen suffered minor injuries and doctors said their condition was stable. The police have arrested two persons.

In Muzaffarnagar, police arrested five persons for allegedly attacking police team which includes sub-inspector and two police constables when they tried to enforce lock down at Morna village on Wednesday. Police said when cops objected to some persons, including the village head and his son, roaming around on the road, a heated argument took place. Soon, other members of Nahar Singh’s family arrived and attacked cops with rods. Nahar Singh and his son, who is a lawyer, are among the arrested persons.

Three cops, including a station house officer, were injured when a group of people attacked them in Barkhera police station area of Pilibhit. The police team had gone to look into a complaint that some people were selling groceries at high rates.

