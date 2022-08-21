scorecardresearch
Saturday, August 20, 2022

Six held for stripping, assaulting woman in Hamirpur

The action came after a video of the incident went viral on social media even as the police were yet to identify the victim.

The police said the incident occurred on August 16 when the assailants caught a couple in the forest area and assaulted them.

Six persons who allegedly assaulted and stripped a woman in a forest area in Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur district have been arrested, police said on Saturday.

While five of the accused, including two minors, were nabbed on Friday, the sixth was arrested on Saturday, officials said. Those arrested are residents of the village close to the forest area. While one is a 40-year-old farmer, three are in their twenties. The police claimed to have identified the accused through the video that was doing round on social media.

“Now, we are working to identify the couple,” said Superintendent of Police (SP) Shubham Patel.
The police suspect the victim could be a resident of neighbouring district of Jalaun, which is not far from the area where the incident took place.

“We are taking help of the Jalaun district police,” he added. The accused were booked under sections 354-B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 147 (rioting) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Information Technology Act. The police have also decided to invoke the Gangsters’ Act against the accused.

The assailants not only forced the girl to take off her clothes but also shot her video. In the video, they are also heard demanding money from the couple.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to have committed the crime, the police said. The assailants denied having raped the victim.

Chitrakoot Dham Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Vipin Kumar Mishra said rape charge was not invoked as it was not confirmed yet.

First published on: 21-08-2022 at 02:22:03 am
