Six dead, including women and children, in Meerut house fire

Information about the blaze at the residence of Iqbal Ahmad was received at 8:49 pm on Monday after which a rescue and relief operation was launched, the SP said.

By: Express Web Desk
1 min readFeb 24, 2026 09:36 AM IST
meerut fireThe incident took place on Monday night. (Screengrab)
Make us preferred source on Google

Six people, including women and children, were killed in a fire that broke out at a house in the Lisadi Gate area in Meerut, police said on Tuesday.

“The incident took place on Monday night. The injured members of the family were rushed to the civil hospital, where doctors declared six of them dead,” SP Avinash Pandey told reporters at the hospital.

Information about the blaze at the residence of Iqbal Ahmad was received at 8:49 pm on Monday after which a rescue and relief operation was launched, the SP said.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
NCERT’s new Class 8 book lists ‘corruption in judiciary’, ‘massive backlog’ as challenges
NCERT’s new Class 8 book lists ‘corruption in judiciary’, ‘massive backlog’ as challenges
Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor starred together in Homebound.
Vishal Jethwa never brought up Sridevi in front of Homebound co-star Janhvi Kapoor: 'It could be very triggering'
He also stressed the emotional turmoil during those years due to AI
'Most painful moment of my career': Canadian entrepreneur calls job cut move 'worst emotional experience'
India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI Live: Follow live score updates of IND-W vs AUS-W first Women's ODI. (PHOTO: BCCI/X)
India Women vs Australia Women ​LIVE Cricket Score Updates, 1st ODI: Harmanpreet Kaur wins toss, opts to bat first; Healy returns
New federal compact must be based on principle of non-domination
India’s new federal compact must be based on principle of non-domination
Live Blog
Advertisement