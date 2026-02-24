Six dead, including women and children, in Meerut house fire

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Six people, including women and children, were killed in a fire that broke out at a house in the Lisadi Gate area in Meerut, police said on Tuesday.
“The incident took place on Monday night. The injured members of the family were rushed to the civil hospital, where doctors declared six of them dead,” SP Avinash Pandey told reporters at the hospital.
Information about the blaze at the residence of Iqbal Ahmad was received at 8:49 pm on Monday after which a rescue and relief operation was launched, the SP said.
