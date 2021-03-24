Six dead in an accident in Ayodhya district as four vehicles collided

Police said all the six men who died were in their forties and fifties(represenational)

Six people were killed and two injured in an accident in Ayodhya district on Tuesday morning when four vehicles collided with each other. The accident took place around 4 am under the Rudauli police station limits, said police.

The condition of one the injured persons was critical, while the other was out of danger, they added.

“The accident took place when two UPSRCTC buses were driving parallel to each other on the highway towards Gorakhpur. One of the buses was hit by a truck, following which both the buses, which were going from Kanpur to Basti, came to a halt. People from both the buses got down to see the damage done to the vehicles when a trailer truck came from behind and rammed into one of the stationary buses,” said Circle Officer (Rudauli) Dharmendra Kumar Yadav.

“Six people died after they were crushed under the truck, which came and hit the vehicles as well as those standing on the road to inspect the damage to the vehicles. The deceased include drivers of both the buses, conductor of one of the buses and the others were passengers,” said SHO, Rudauli, Vinod Mishra. “We are probing to ascertain why the accident happened,” added the SHO.

Police said all the six men who died were in their forties and fifties. “They were rushed to the district hospital immediately. Six were declared brought dead at the hospital, while two were injured. One of them has been sent to Lucknow’s KGMU (King George’s Medical University), while the other is being treated at the Ayodhya District Hospital. We have been told the person being treated here is stable,” said a police officer.



CM Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the accident and announced Rs 5 lakh compensation to each of he family of the deceased.