Six Bangladeshi nationals held from Agra for ‘illegal stay’

The Uttar Pradesh Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Sunday arrested six Bangladeshi nationals who were found to be illegally staying in the country, from Agra Railway station. Fake Aadhaar cards and ration cards were recovered from their possession, police said.

Advertising

Arrested persons, Habibur Rehman, Zakir Hussain alias Romi, Mohammad Kabil, Kamaluddin, Taijul Islam and Leton Vishwas, were produced before a local court in Agra that sent them to judicial custody, said ATS IG, Asim Kumar Arun. He added that police would seek their remand to question them in detail.

Bangladesh immigrants, Bangladesh illegal immigrants, Bangladesh immigrants Gujarat, indian express

“The UP ATS was getting information that some Bangladeshis, living illegally in Uttar Pradesh, used to call other Bangladeshis and make fake documents (used for identity) such as Aadhaar cards and ration cards. They used to get their passports made,” Arun said in a statement.

Advertising

“All of them were residents of Bangladesh, who were living in India on the basis of fake documents. A case has been registered against them and they have been arrested,” Arun said.

The IG said that during questioning, the accused told them that they wanted to go to Pakistan and had recently gone to Indo-Pakistan border at Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan and Attari in Punjab but failed in their attempt to cross over. He added that the data retrieved from the accused revealed that they had also visited Punjab and Rajasthan.

The ATS men also claimed to have recovered four electric testers, seven cellphones, six SIM cards, memory cards, Rs 37,637 in cash and paper notes that had telephone numbers, including Pakistan numbers, from them.

During preliminary inquiry, it came to light that the men entered the country at different time period and were staying at Tirpur district in Tamil Nadu, the IG said and added that the prime accused, Leton Vishwas, was allegedly involved in preparing fake documents for people coming from Bangladesh.