Sitapur: Seven-year-old, three others attacked by dogs

At least four persons including a 7-year-old boy were injured in two separate attacks by feral dogs in Sitapur Sunday morning. One of the dogs was killed by villagers. While the boy’s condition is serious and admitted in the district hospital, two youths and a senior citizen who suffered minor injuries were discharged from the local Primary Health Centre after being administered first aid.

“At around 4 am, two dogs attacked one Chhotu (18) when he left his house in Sheikh Tola village to attend nature’s call. Hearing his screams, his father Lukai (60) and a local resident Ghanshyam (22) ran to save him with sticks. The dogs attacked them too. However, they somehow managed to overpower the dogs and even beat one of them to death. The other dog ran away,” said Laharpur police station house officer (SHO) Indrajeet Singh, adding that the three suffered minor bite injuries on the stomach, hands and legs.

“Hours after the incident in Laharpur, 7-year-old Susheel Gaur was attacked by a pack of five dogs in Har Raipur village of Talgaon police station area when he was out in the field with his father Suresh Gaur and other family members. The boy was attacked when he was cleaning a pumping set in his field, around 700 mts from his house. One of the dogs had the boy’s neck in its jaws when the father and his uncle ran to save him. The dogs then ran away,” said Talgaon police station SHO Yogesh Shah.

Laharpur circle officer (CO) Akhand Paratap Singh, who reached the Har Raipur after the incident, said that as per the statements given by villagers, one of the feral dogs, still in the area, had been wounded. “In the first incident, there were just two dogs, of which one was killed. In the second incident, there were five dogs, but only one of them, reported to be stronger than the others, attacked. Just one of these violent dogs remain in the area. It has a wounded leg. It is brown in colour, has leopard-like dots on its body and black rings near the neck,” the CO said.

District’s Chief Veterinary Officer Ravindra Prasad Yadav said the body of the dog had been sent for post-mortem. The officer added that so far, close to 50 dogs have been sent to the Kanha Upwan animal shelter in Lucknow and around half a dozen have been sterilised at a temporary Animal Birth Control clinic in the district.

