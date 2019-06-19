Sitapur: Eight killed as tanker rams into tractor-trolley

Eight people died and over 20 were injured after a tanker rammed into a tractor-trolley parked along Sitapur-Lakhimpur road late Monday night in the Kotwali police station area of Sitapur.

Advertising

According to police, the incident took place when the passengers in the tractor-trolley were on their way to attend a marriage ceremony in the Machhreta police station area. The injured have been referred to the King George Medical University (KGMU) trauma centre in Lucknow.

However, the driver of the tanker managed to escape. Six people — identified as Anil Kumar (30), Chhota Yadav (21), Tejpal (32), Chhotelal (35), Ankit Kumar (24) and Vinod (36) — died on the spot. Thirteen-year-old Yogendra and 16-year-old Arun Kumar died undergoing treatment. All the deceased belong to Shahpur Dalawal village. “Late on Monday night, we were informed about the accident and we soon reached the spot. The passengers of the tractor-trolley stopped for a while, when the tanker coming from the same side rammed into it. The driver, however, left the tanker there and escaped. We rushed the injured to the district hospital,” said city circle officer (CO) Yogendra Singh.

“Later in the day, two more people died at the hospital. A few of those patients have been referred to Lucknow. Meanwhile, an FIR under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304 A (causing death by negligence) of IPC has been registered against the driver at the Kotwali police station. We are moving to identify and nab him,” said the CO.

Following the accident, local residents staged a protest, which was withdrawn after the intervention of the district administration and police.