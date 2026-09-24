SIT submits 74,000-page chargesheet in Ram temple donation theft case

Most of the accused arrested in the case were involved in counting cash donations at the temple. Subhash Srivastava was in charge of the donation-counting process, while Tinnu Yadav worked as a driver and was a close aide of Champat Rai. (File)

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya has filed a chargesheet against the eight arrested accused at a local court on Wednesday.

“The chargesheet has been accepted by the court,” said Senior Superintendent of Police (Ayodhya) Gaurav Grover, adding that it has been filed under various provisions, including criminal breach of trust and the Prevention of Corruption Act. The chargesheet, which runs to around 74,000 pages, includes supporting documents, annexures, exhibits, and other evidence, he said.

All eight accused – Avinash Shukla, Lavkush Mishra, Anukalp Mishra, Manish Kumar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey, Ramashankar Mishra, Ram Shankar Yadav alias Tinnu Yadav, and Subhash Srivastav – are currently in judicial custody.