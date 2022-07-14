SIT set to begin probe against Mohd Zubair

A DAY after the state government announced the formation of a two-member SIT to investigate six cases lodged against Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair in five districts of the state, the agency on Wednesday began the process. Of the six cases, two are registered in Hathras districts and one each in Sitapur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Ghaziabad and Muzaffarnagar.

The agency has started the process of recruiting police officers in the SIT. They are also sending letters to the districts concerned, requesting to provide FIR and documents related with the investigation done so far.

The SIT is headed by IG Dr Preetinder Singh, a 2004-batch IPS officer who is presently posted at the Department of Prisons Administration and Reform. It will also include DIG Amit Verma, a 2008-batch IPS officer posted at the UP Police’s SIT department.

The SIT will nominate officers of the rank of Additional Superintendent of Police, Deputy Superintendent of Police and Inspector-rank officers to assist in the investigation. “The SIT will soon start investigation,” said a senior police officer.

The cases against Zubair are related to different charges including for allegedly making sarcastic remarks against news channel anchor, hurting sentiments of Hindus, making objectionable comments on deities and uploading a “provocative” post online.

Three cases were registered this year while the other three were filed in 2021.

According to sources, Zubair is named in five of the six cases that the SIT is probing. Sources said the Hathras police claims that Zubair’s name cropped up during investigation of the case lodged at Shikandraro police station in Hathras last month. SHO, Shikandraro police station, Ashok Kumar said the case is related with the protest held.

The complainant of the case is police personnel, said the SHO.

Sources said that in the two of the six cases SIT is probing, police personnel is complainant. In the remaining four cases, complainant is local residents. The cases against Zubair are lodged on various charges including promoting enmity between two groups and deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs.

Meanwhile, a local court in Lakhimpur Kheri on Thursday is likely to take up application moved by local police seeking 14-day police custody remand of Zubair.