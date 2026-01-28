SIT must look into ‘bias’ against Brahmins in UP: Suspended Bareilly City Magistrate

Alankar Agnihotri has left the administration rattled with his rather public resignation. He speaks to The Indian Express on the reasons behind his decision, his opposition to the new UGC rules, and if he plans to enter politics.

Provincial Civil Service (PCS) officer Alankar Agnihotri has found himself in the spotlight since Monday after his decision to resign in protest against the new University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations, among other issues, led to the Uttar Pradesh government suspending him for “indiscipline” and “defying service rules”.

While the UGC had notified the regulations to deal with discrimination, including on the basis of caste, in higher education institutions, Agnihotri alleged it would lead to “harassment” of general category students. He also protested against the alleged manhandling of Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, claiming “an anti-Brahmin campaign is going on in the UP government”.

Agnihotri, who was posted as the Bareilly City Magistrate, spoke to The Indian Express on his decision to resign, why he went public, and if he sees a future in politics.

What triggered your decision to suddenly resign from service?

Contrary to what people may think, it was not a sudden decision… There had been several instances in the past few years… but these UGC regulations and the treatment towards Swami ji cannot be tolerated… The community was feeling it but no one was raising it because those in power… were quiet… So… I decided to fight…

You’ve been suspended by the government for ‘indiscipline’ and an inquiry has been initiated against you. Do you regret going public?

It was not a planned decision… it just happened. I had decided to resign to fight for my cause… Officials in the district were pressuring me to take it [my resignation] back. I will reply to all charges against me..

Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati spoke to you. What did the two of you discuss?

… Swami ji spoke to me after my resignation and offered his support for [my decision] to sacrifice my service for “Sanatan Dharma”. He also invited me to join him in the fight to protect “Sanatan Dharma”, though I have not yet decided my future path.

I have been getting support from other states and several… organisations on the issue of UGC — everyone felt the pinch when the new regulations were passed on January 13 but no one had the courage to raise it…

What are your plans now?

I have written to [UP] Governor Anandiben Patel and I’m also writing to the Prime Minister and President with a demand to constitute a Special Investigative Team in Uttar Pradesh to inquire about the “bias” against the Brahmin community in the state.

The 2027 Assembly elections are nearing. Do you plan on taking the political route to raise your issues?

I’ll think about it… Atrocities against Brahmins need to be addressed and no one is raising it. There is a conspiracy to weaken the community. We have to unite and keep fighting, the way to do this will be decided.

As of now, I will keep visiting the Bareilly District Magistrate with my questions till he or someone in the government responds.

Maulshree Seth
Maulshree Seth

Maulshree Seth is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, based in Lucknow. With over 15 years of experience in mainstream journalism, she has built a formidable reputation for her on-ground reporting across Uttar Pradesh. Her expertise spans a wide array of critical beats, including state politics, governance, the judiciary, and rural development. Authoritativeness Maulshree’s work is characterized by depth and historical context. Her coverage of high-stakes state elections and landmark judicial rulings has established her as an authoritative voice on the intersection of law and politics in Northern India. She is frequently recognized for her ability to gain access to primary sources and for her nuanced understanding of the socio-economic factors that drive the world's most populous sub-national entity. Trustworthiness & Ethical Journalism Her reporting is rooted in rigorous fact-checking and a steadfast dedication to neutral, unbiased storytelling. By prioritizing field-based verification—often traveling to the most remote corners of the state—she ensures that her readers receive a truthful and comprehensive view of events. ... Read More

Live Blog
