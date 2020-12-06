SIT files chargesheet against three in Mahoba businessman death case

Picture used for representational purpose

The Special Investigating Team (SIT), which was formed to probe the death of a 44-year-old Mahoba businessman, has filed a chargesheet against three people, including former Station House Officer of Kabrai police station Devendra Shukla. The other two accused are local businessmen Suresh Soni and Brahm Dutt.

Police are also probing the role of former Mahoba Superintendent of Police (SP) Mani Lal Patidar and constable Arun Kumar Yadav. Patidar has been absconding since the death of business Indra Kant Tripathi in September. Except Patidar, all the other accused are in judicial custody at present.

“We have filed a chargesheet against Devendra Shukla, Suresh Soni and Brahm Dutt on various charges, including abetment of suicide and prevention of corruption act. The court has fixed the next date of hearing on December 8,” said Additional Superintendent of Police, Prayagraj, Ashutosh Mishra, who is heading the SIT. He added that police are regularly conducting raids to track down Patidar who has been declared a proclaimed offender by the court.

The state government has dismissed Shukla and Yadav from their service. According to police, a day after accusing Patidar of indulging in corruption and criminal intimidation in a video, Tripathi was found with a bullet injury inside his car on September 8.

His elder brother, Ravi Kant, lodged a case against Patidar, Shukla, Soni and Dutt, accusing them of harassing his brother for money.

Patidar used to deal with explosives used in mining operations.

