SIR: 2.05 crore names deleted in UP as final electoral roll released

In the draft electoral roll published on January 6 after the first phase of SIR, nearly 2.88 crore names were deleted from the roll, with 12.55 crore (12,55,56,025) electors remaining in the list.

The final list of voters in Uttar Pradesh was released on Friday, with the deletion of 2.05 crore names from the electoral roll following the 166-day Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in the state.

The deletions account for 13.27 per cent of the total voters who were on the roll before the SIR began in October last year. While the state had a total of 15.44 crore electors before the SIR began, the number stands at 13.39 crore (13,39,84,792) in the final electoral roll.

Of these, 7.3 crore (54.54 per cent of total electors) are male, and 6.09 crore (45.46 per cent) are female. There are 4,206 third gender electors.