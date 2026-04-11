SIR: 2.05 crore names deleted in UP as final electoral roll released

The final list of voters in Uttar Pradesh was released on Friday, with the deletion of 2.05 crore names from the electoral roll following the 166-day Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in the state.
The deletions account for 13.27 per cent of the total voters who were on the roll before the SIR began in October last year. While the state had a total of 15.44 crore electors before the SIR began, the number stands at 13.39 crore (13,39,84,792) in the final electoral roll.
Of these, 7.3 crore (54.54 per cent of total electors) are male, and 6.09 crore (45.46 per cent) are female. There are 4,206 third gender electors.
Holding a press conference in Lucknow, state Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa said 17.63 lakh of the voters are in the age group of 18-19 years in the final list. The gender ratio in the final roll, 834, is better than the previous ratio of 824 recorded in the draft electoral roll on January 6, he added.
In the draft electoral roll published on January 6 after the first phase of SIR, nearly 2.88 crore names were deleted from the roll, with 12.55 crore (12,55,56,025) electors remaining in the list.
During the two months of claims and objections, as well as hearings on the notices issued to electors with unmapped enumeration forms and those with logical discrepancies, a total of 8.15 lakh more names were deleted. Of these 8.15 lakh, 3.5 lakh include those who didn’t give satisfactory reply to the notices, it was claimed. However, 84.28 lakh names were added.
The CEO said the SIR exercise starting October 27, 2025 ended on April 10, covering all 75 districts, 403 assembly constituencies and polling stations across the state.
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The exercise was carried out with the help of 75 district election officers (DEOs), 403 electoral registration officers (EROs), 12,758 assistant EROs (AEROs), 18,026 booth level officer (BLO) supervisors and 1,77,516 BLOs, he added.
In addition, 5,82,877 booth level agents (BLAs) of recognised political parties voters extended cooperation, Rinwa said.
Rinwa said the total increase in the number of electors in the final list from the previous roll is 84,28,767, which includes 42,27,902 male, 42,00,778 female and 87 third gender voters.
The 18-19 age group registered a rise of 14,29,379 voters, while the gender ratio improved by 10 points from 824 to 834, he said.
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Rinwa said during the revision process, around 1.04 crore electors were identified as “non-mapped”, while 2.22 crore cases involved logical discrepancies. Notices were issued beginning January 14 and hearings were completed at 5621 centers by March 27, 2026.
He emphasised that no voter’s name was deleted without due process during the SIR exercise. “If a name present in the draft roll is missing in the final list, it is either due to a Form-6 application or a decision taken by the ERO after due hearing,” he said.
The CEO also appealed that any person dissatisfied with the decision of the EROs can file a first appeal before the district magistrate (DM) concerned within 15 days of the publication of the final roll under the Representation of People Act, 1950. If still dissatisfied, a second appeal can be filed before the Chief Electoral Officer within 30 days of the DM’s decision, he said.