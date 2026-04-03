Singapore seeks bigger stake in UP: ‘Investment roadmap being made’

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The High Commissioner of Singapore to India, Simon Wong, met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday, exploring ways to boost ties between Uttar Pradesh and Singapore, an official said.
The meeting, which was held at the chief minister’s residence in Lucknow, centred on investment, skill development, infrastructure, and cultural collaboration.
The official also said that a comprehensive investment roadmap is being prepared for regions including Noida, Greater Noida, Jhansi, and Varanasi, among others, to boost balanced development in Uttar Pradesh.
Wong praised CM Adityanath’s February visit to Singapore, saying it showcased UP’s potential to global industrialists, the official added.
“The global industrial community now sees Uttar Pradesh as a center of new opportunities and possibilities, which will play an important role in taking India-Singapore relations to greater heights,” Wong said, adding that Singapore companies are keen to invest more.
He noted that companies from Singapore, already operating in Uttar Pradesh, have described the investment climate as favourable and are actively planning to expand their investments.
According to the official, Wong informed that a large industrial delegation from Singapore will soon visit UP to explore investment opportunities across the state and work towards converting proposals into concrete investments.
“Singapore is exploring possibilities of cooperation in skill development for the youth of the state, which would create new employment opportunities,” Wong said.
Additionally, Wong praised UP’s strides in law and order, infrastructure, and industry under CM Adityanath’s nine-year leadership.
Chief Minister Adityanath, according to the official, described Singapore as a world-class economic and technological partner and said, “The state government is ready for long-term and result-oriented cooperation with Singapore in areas such as industrial investment, urban development, logistics, skill development, and tourism.”
He expressed confidence that the Singapore delegation’s visit would open new avenues of investment and partnership between the two sides.
Chief Minister Adityanath said Singapore’s tech expertise and UP’s potential would drive mutually beneficial cooperation, setting new benchmarks in sustainable development, innovation, and employment generation.
Both sides also explored Kushinagar and Sarnath’s
potential as Buddhist tourism hubs, agreeing to boost tourism ties as well as bringing in more international tourists to the state.
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