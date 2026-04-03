Singapore seeks bigger stake in UP: ‘Investment roadmap being made’

Chief Minister Adityanath said Singapore’s tech expertise and UP's potential would drive mutually beneficial cooperation, setting new benchmarks in sustainable development, innovation, and employment generation.

The High Commissioner of Singapore to India, Simon Wong, met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday, exploring ways to boost ties between Uttar Pradesh and Singapore, an official said.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

The meeting, which was held at the chief minister’s residence in Lucknow, centred on investment, skill development, infrastructure, and cultural collaboration.

The official also said that a comprehensive investment roadmap is being prepared for regions including Noida, Greater Noida, Jhansi, and Varanasi, among others, to boost balanced development in Uttar Pradesh.

Wong praised CM Adityanath’s February visit to Singapore, saying it showcased UP’s potential to global industrialists, the official added.

“The global industrial community now sees Uttar Pradesh as a center of new opportunities and possibilities, which will play an important role in taking India-Singapore relations to greater heights,” Wong said, adding that Singapore companies are keen to invest more.