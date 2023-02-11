Singapore recognises UP’s potential… We can be a partner in growth story: Minister-in-Charge of Trade Relations, Singapore

Singapore is participating in the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit as one of the “first partner countries”. The Ministry of Trade and Industry of Singapore will sign an MoU with the state government as an accompanying business delegation comprising 21 companies will be participating in the event.

Minister-in-Charge of Trade Relations (Singapore) S Iswaran speaks with Maulshree Seth where he gives an overview of the country’s collaboration with UP, including preparations to launch a pilot project in Ayodhya for smart water technologies to save water or exploring opportunities in Noida’s data centre and logistics hub.

Singapore was first country to partner for the Summit. What attracts the country to UP?

We were one of the first to become an official partner country for the Summit in June 2022. Our companies are exploring new opportunities offered by India’s growth in states like UP. The government under Yogi Adityanath has carried out many reforms and created a conducive environment for economic development. These include more than 20 new or updated sector-specific policies to attract investment and the use of technology to improve the ease-of-doing business and governance. General infrastructure has also improved with new highways/rail/logistics corridors and warehousing hubs besides a new airport at Jewar near Delhi. Our businesses have taken note of these developments and are actively looking at UP. The Singapore government also recognises the potential of UP and believes that we can be a partner in the overall growth story of the state’s and the country.

Singapore will be signing memorandums with UP government at the Summit. Will you share the details of projects?

We came up with the idea of memorandum of cooperation for the Singapore and UP governments to better understand each other and our economies by working together on projects in mutually beneficial areas. To start with, five areas of urban development, planning and development of sustainable industrial parks, upgrading and digitisation of MSMEs, upgrading skills for workers and capacity building for government officials have been identified.

One example of this is a pilot project we are about to start in Ayodhya district, which will demonstrate the efficacy of smart water technologies in achieving cost saving, boosting potable water supply and enhancing sustainability of water and assets management.

I am confident that both UP and Singapore will learn much from each other through these initial partnerships and then expand our cooperation to more areas.

What are the areas in which Singapore believes it can benefit from tie-ups with UP?

Singaporean companies are not new to investing in Uttar Pradesh as they are active across a diverse range of sectors, including education, data centres, infrastructure, furniture, warehousing and logistics. For instance, Singapore’s Global Schools Foundation (GSF) established its campus in Noida in 2007 to provide skill-based education in multiple curricula to K-12 students. Now, they are looking to add more school campuses in the state.

Several of our companies are looking to invest in UP for the first time. SATS Ltd, a leading provider of food solutions and gateway services in Asia, is keen to set up a central frozen food production plant in the state. Also, CapitaLand, Asia’s largest real-estate group, is exploring data centre and logistics opportunities in Noida to add to its existing portfolio in India.

How will Singapore be involved in UP Investors Summit as a partner country?

Enterprise Singapore, a statutory board under the Ministry of Trade and Industry, will be leading a delegation of 21 companies with CXO-level participation. Nine companies will showcase their solutions at the Singapore Pavilion during the Summit. We welcome people to come and speak with the representatives to learn more about their work. The Pavilion will highlight the expertise we have developed over the course of time to become a world-class city.