Pressure horns, modified silencers: UP takes aim at noise pollution with new SOP

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On a typical day driving on a Lucknow road, the incessant blare of pressure horns and the thunderous booms from modified silencers have become a daily nuisance that’s impossible to ignore.
Authorities are now stepping in with a plan to restore some quiet.
The state’s Traffic Directorate has drawn up a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) aimed at cracking down on vehicles that contribute to noise pollution, with police directed to step up action against the use of modified silencers, pressure horns and hooters.
Issued by Additional Director General (Traffic and Road Safety) A Satish Ganesh to all district police chiefs, the SOP outlines enforcement measures, public awareness initiatives, regulatory steps and legal provisions under the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act.
Traffic and civil police have been directed to intensify vehicle checks, jointly with transport and other officials, with on-the-spot testing of sound levels. Enforcement will also target unnecessary honking at busy junctions and designated silence zones.
Officials said equipment found in violation will be seized and offenders prosecuted. Emergency vehicles will be exempt from action.
Officials also plan to bring foreign-made vehicles in line with Indian noise standards, as some exceed the 80-decibel limit.
As per officials, authorities have also ordered tighter control over the manufacture and sale of modified silencers and pressure horns, mandating regular and surprise inspections of shops, garages and workshops.
Beside this, public awareness campaigns will be carried out through newspapers, FM radio and social media to highlight the risks of noise pollution.
Officials said garages and workshops will be required to display prominent warning notices, while meetings with auto dealers and mechanics, in collaboration with trade bodies, will aim to curb the sale and installation of illegal fittings.
A helpline and online portal will allow citizens to lodge complaints anonymously. A mobile app will enable reporting of violations with photo or video evidence.
Officials further said in coordination with the Transport Department, the status of pressure horns and hooters will be recorded alongside Pollution Control Certificates.
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