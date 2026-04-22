Pressure horns, modified silencers: UP takes aim at noise pollution with new SOP

In residential areas, the limit is 55 decibels during the day and 45 at night. (Express Archive Photo)

On a typical day driving on a Lucknow road, the incessant blare of pressure horns and the thunderous booms from modified silencers have become a daily nuisance that’s impossible to ignore.

Authorities are now stepping in with a plan to restore some quiet.

The state’s Traffic Directorate has drawn up a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) aimed at cracking down on vehicles that contribute to noise pollution, with police directed to step up action against the use of modified silencers, pressure horns and hooters.

Issued by Additional Director General (Traffic and Road Safety) A Satish Ganesh to all district police chiefs, the SOP outlines enforcement measures, public awareness initiatives, regulatory steps and legal provisions under the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act.