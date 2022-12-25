scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 24, 2022

Sikkim accident | Rs. 50 lakh ex gratia to families of soldiers who hailed from state: Govt

According to a release issued by the state government, the chief minister paid homage to the bravery and valour of jawans Lokesh Kumar (Muzaffarnagar), Shyam Singh Yadav (Unnao), Bhupendra Singh (Etah) and Charan Singh (Lalitpur) who attained martyrdom in the accident.

Expressing his condolences, Adityanath said the state government is with the family members of the soldiers in this hour of grief.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday condoled the deaths of army personnel who died in a road accident in Sikkim and announced Rs 50 lakh ex gratia to the kin of the four soldiers who hailed from Uttar Pradesh.

Apart from giving a government job to a member of each bereaved family, a road in their home district will also be named after the deceased soldiers, the release stated.

More from Lucknow

Their last rites will be performed with state honours and ministers of the state government will attend their funerals to pay homage, the statement said.

First published on: 25-12-2022 at 03:31:23 am
