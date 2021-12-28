Sikhism a divine tradition that saved India from invaders: CM Yogi

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday paid tribute to Sikhism and the Sikh gurus, saying the “divine tradition saved India” and played a pivotal role in “erasing the existence” of those who came to India with the intention of converting it to Islam.

“New India” would have to decide if it wants to draw inspiration from a historical figure like Mughal emperor Aurangzeb or Maharaja Ranjit Singh, the first emperor of the Sikh empire, Adityanath added.

The chief minister, sporting a saffron turban, made the remarks at an event held at his official residence here on the occasion of “Sahibzada Diwas”. Adityanath participated in “Gurbani Kirtan” and performed a parikrama with the Guru Granth Sahib on his head. The chief minister promised the gathering that his government would prepare a plan to restore historically important gurdwaras across the state and open a museum to teach people the history and tradition of the Sikh gurus using state-of-the-art technology.

“Bharat ko gulam banane ki mansha aur bharat ko Islam mein badalne ki mansha ke sath jo aaye the aaj unka naamo nishaan mit gaya hai. [Those who wanted to enslave India and had the intention to turn India into an Islamic country, their very existence has been erased],” the chief minister said, adding that the tradition of the Sikh gurus ensured the failure of the “anti-Sanatan Dharma” intention of the invaders.

He added, “Maharaja Ranjit Singh brought two tons of gold and transformed the Kashi Vishwanath Temple into the Golden Kashi Vishwanath Temple. Aurangzeb destroyed the temple but Maharaja Ranjit Singh made the temple golden. The ‘New India’ must decide whether Aurangzeb deserves being respected or the great Maharaja Ranjit Singh ji.”

Paying tribute to the four “Sahibzadas” of Guru Gobind Singh, and Guru Nanak and Guru Teg Bahadur, Adityanath said, “Guru Nanak ji had the courage to call Babar ‘Jabar’, and Guru Tegh Bahadur ji protected Kashmiri Pandits. “Who does not know that Aurangzeb wanted the Sahibzade of Guru Gobind Singh ji to renounce their faith and abandon the teachings of the great Guru traditions by luring them. But they choose getting buried alive to protect the country. From Guru Nanak Dev to Guru Gobind Singh, Sikhism is a wonderful amalgamation of power and devotion. This divine tradition saved India. ‘Sahibzada Day’ will always inspire us to fight against tyranny and unrighteousness.”

Referring to similar grand event organised earlier at his residence on the occasion of the 550th Prakash Utsav of Guru Nanak Dev, Adityanath said that such events should not be limited to gurdwaras, and should also be celebrated in Hindu households.

Meanwhile, state BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh appealed to the Sikh community to back the BJP and the chief minister in the upcoming elections.

“You should feel that you are standing with Yogi ji, shoulder to shoulder. The election is very significant as it will decide the direction as well as the circumstance [of the future]. I am standing here to seek your love and support. [I hope] with self-motivation you will keep supporting us till polling, and try to convince every other person [to vote for the BJP],” Singh added.