Sidharth Nath Singh to be chief guest at IE Round Table on Kumbh

State Health Minister Sidharth Nath Singh will be chief guest at the IE Round Table Conference themed around the upcoming Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, to be held in Lucknow Tuesday evening. The theme of the discussion is — “How to plan for the largest human gathering on earth”.

Advertising

Panelists include Awanish Kumar Awasthi, additional chief secretary, tourism department, noted photographer Prashant Panjiar, food consultant and writer Sangeeta Khanna and Shoba Mohan, founder of RARE India. During the hour-long discussion, the speakers will bring their area of expertise to the table, talking about the massive arrangements that go into preparing for an event of this magnitude.

The event will also see the launch of a collector’s edition magazine titled ‘Prayagraj Kumbh 2019’, which enlists various aspects of the mega event, being organised on an unprecendented scale by the state government after the Kumbh Mela’s inclusion in the UNESCO’s list for ‘Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity’.

The magazine also explores why the event is held at Triveni Sangam, the confluence of three sacred rivers, the various sects that participate in Kumbh and its spiritual significance. The magazine enlists various foods and traditions associated with the Kumbh, and depicts how the city of Prayagraj is being given an artistic makeover ahead of the mega event.