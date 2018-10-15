Siddharth Nagar: Five arrested for gangrape of minor, police awaits medical report

The incident allegedly happened on October 4. The minor’s mother had lodged an FIR in the case on Saturday. (Image for representational purpose) The incident allegedly happened on October 4. The minor’s mother had lodged an FIR in the case on Saturday. (Image for representational purpose)

Two days after a video of an alleged sexual assault on a minor girl came out, Siddharth Nagar police Sunday arrested five persons in connection with the case.

The incident allegedly happened on October 4. The minor’s mother had lodged an FIR in the case on Saturday. According to police, the area is tense as the girl and the accused are from different communities. Trilokpur police SHO Hari Narayan Dixit said the parents of the girl accused seven men from the Muslim-dominated neighbouring village of raping her. The girl is from a Hindu-dominated village, he said.

“The woman said that her daughter had told her about the incident, in which the men allegedly gangraped her. She also told her that one of them had shot the incident on his cell phone. They decided to keep quiet fearing social shame,” said Dixit. “After the video came out, the mother decided to lodge a complaint with us and named five persons and two others.”

The charges against the accused include gangrape. The girl’s medical examination report is awaited and police are yet to authenticate the video clip. Police arrested Izaz, Safiku, Waseem, Bhai and Abdul in connection with the case, said Dixit. They are on the lookout for another man named Asir.

