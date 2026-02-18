Brother, sister killed after falling into uncovered septic tank in UP’s Fatehpur

Around 6 pm on Tuesday, Shivanshi (7) and her younger brother Shatrughan (5) accompanied their mother, Sushila, as she went to an under-construction house in Badanpur village, Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur district, to collect drinking water.

Her task complete — Sushila returned home, unaware that the children had not come back with her. Two hours later, they were found dead inside a septic tank, which was left uncovered, at the under-construction plot.

“The exact cause of death can be ascertained only after the post-mortem report is received. No complaint has been filed by the family so far,” said Vinod Kumar Maurya, Station House Officer (SHO) of Radha Nagar police station.