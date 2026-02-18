Brother, sister killed after falling into uncovered septic tank in UP’s Fatehpur

Police said the siblings had accompanied their mother to an under-construction house, where the tank was located, when the incident took place.

Written by: Manish Sahu
2 min readLucknowFeb 18, 2026 08:14 PM IST
UP septic tank incidentPolice said the septic tank is about 12 feet deep.
Around 6 pm on Tuesday, Shivanshi (7) and her younger brother Shatrughan (5) accompanied their mother, Sushila, as she went to an under-construction house in Badanpur village, Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur district, to collect drinking water.

Her task complete — Sushila returned home, unaware that the children had not come back with her. Two hours later, they were found dead inside a septic tank, which was left uncovered, at the under-construction plot.

“The exact cause of death can be ascertained only after the post-mortem report is received. No complaint has been filed by the family so far,” said Vinod Kumar Maurya, Station House Officer (SHO) of Radha Nagar police station.

According to police, when Sushila realised the children were nowhere to be found, she began searching for them. Police said she also informed her neighbours and they joined her in the search.

Nearly two hours later, police said, Sushila and a few residents went back to the under-construction site — and found the two children inside the septic tank. They were pulled out and rushed to a hospital, where they were declared dead on arrival.

Police said the septic tank is about 12 feet deep. The SHO said, “When Sushila had gone to fetch water, the owners of the under-construction house were present on the first floor of the building but stated that they did not hear any cries for help.”

The family lives in a hut in the village. Their father, Rakesh Sharma, is a labourer at a brick kiln.

Further details are awaited.

