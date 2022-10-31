Sub-Inspector suspended after video of him beating wife, son of accused goes viral

Bareilly police have suspended a sub-inspector after a purported video of him beating a youth and his 48-year-old mother went viral on social media.

According to police, a police team led by Sub-Inspector Mahesh Chand had gone to the house of one Jayanti Prasad, an accused in a road accident case in which a man was killed, at Baswanpur village on Saturday night but did not find him. The police then picked his son, Arjun (20), which was protested by his mother, leading to the alleged incident.

“We went through the videos that were doing the rounds on social media. After our initial investigation, Senior Superintendent of Police Akhilesh Chauraisa ordered the suspension of Sub-Inspector Mahesh Chand. An inquiry has also been ordered into the incident that will be conducted by Deputy SP (Meerganj) Rajkumar Mishra,” SP (Rural) Rajkumar Agarwal said.

“The FIR registered against Jayanti Prasad has been filed under IPC section 304-A. There is no provision of arrest under the said section,” Agarwal added.

Kanchanwati has alleged that S-I Chand injured her and Arjun with repeated blows from his rifle. She also accused the police of looting when they did not find her husband.

“Both the charges against me are baseless. I had gone to the house to inquire about Jayanti Prasad since he was not reporting to the police station despite many reminders. When I came out of the house with his son, the mother thought that we have arrested him and hit her head against a wall to create a scene. Villagers gathered at the spot following which we went away leaving the mother and son there,” said the suspended S-I Chand.