Monday, Sep 12, 2022

Shuttering collapses, labourer dies

According to police, on Monday, the shuttering of an under-construction building suddenly collapsed following which five labourers were trapped under the debris.

The deceased was Anwar Ali (40 ), said a police officer. The condition of those injured is stable, the officer added.

Labourer died and four others were injured after the shuttering of an under-construction building of a forensic institute collapsed in Lucknow’s Sarojini Nagar area on Monday.

The deceased was Anwar Ali (40 ), said a police officer. The condition of those injured is stable, the officer added.

According to police, on Monday, the shuttering of an under-construction building suddenly collapsed following which five labourers were trapped under the debris. They were rescued and rushed to hospital where doctors declared one of them dead.

CM Yogi Adityanath directed officials to extend financial help to the next kin of deceased and injured, said a government release. The government has formed a three -member committee – comprising Principal Secretary Narendra Bhushan, ADG Police Mohit Agarwal and Engineer-in-Chief of PWD — to probe the incident.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 13-09-2022 at 03:36:14 am
