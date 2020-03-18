Shutdown till April 2: all exams deferred, all dharnas banned in UP

A bus being disinfected in Prayagraj, Tuesday. (PTI) A bus being disinfected in Prayagraj, Tuesday. (PTI)

As the number of coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh jumped to 15 on Tuesday, the state government ordered a complete shutdown of all educational institutions, cinemas, multiplexes till April 2, and closure of all tourists spots and museums till March 31 in the state. The government also postponed all exams, including competitive ones, till April 2.

Earlier, the government had announced the partial closure of educational institutions till March 22, exempting institutions where examinations were going on.

Stating that the coronavirus outbreak is in stage II in the state and efforts are to ensure that it does not escalate to stage III in any condition, minister Shrikant Sharma said the district magistrates have been instructed to spread awareness through posters and banners on the viral disease. Gram Panchayats and city development officials have also been ordered to ensure cleanliness.

In stage II, the transmission of Covid-19 is limited to those who have travelled to the affected countries. In the next stage, community transmission is observed.

“An appeal has been made to religious leaders to avoid crowding in temples, mosques, gurudwaras and churches and exercise caution… Chief Minister (Yogi Adityanath) has made an appeal to the people of the state to avoid crowded places. Even, tehsil divas, Janta Darshan and Samadhan Divas — all government programmes — have been stopped till April 2,” Sharma added.

The government also asked private firms to implement the work-from-home protocol to the extent possible.

“As far as the government employees are concerned, a committee has been formed under the state chief secretary, and work-from-home protocol should be allowed where it is possible. Private and government employees in the state are exempted from biometric attendance. Also, as much as possible, the employees would work from home and during this time their salary will be paid,” Sharma said.

The minister also said that all types of protests, dharna in the state have been completely banned.

