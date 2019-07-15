UP CM lays foundation stone for Hindu pilgrimage spot in Muzaffarnagar; to be on lines of Varanasi, Ayodhya

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday announced the expansion of Shukrataal (Shukteerath), a Hindu pilgrimage spot in Muzaffarnagar district, on the lines of Varanasi, Ayodhya and Mathura, and laid the foundation for a Rs 20-crore plan of the state Tourism Department for the beautification of the pilgrimage centre.

Taking part at an event to mark the 15th death anniversary of Swami Kalyandev in Muzaffarnagar, the Chief Minister said, “You must have seen how we organised the Kumbh (mela) and must have noticed the management there. The way we organised the Kumbh, we are also working in Kashi (Varanasi), Ayodhya and Mathura. To give recognition to our pilgrimage sites and showcase local events to the world, we have to work towards it, and not just make announcements. While maintaining the originality of such places, we have to bring in modernisation… We have to develop Shukteerth, the way we are taking the development programmes of Kashi, Mathura, Ayodhya and Vrindavan forward,” Adityanath said

During his two-hour-long visit, he paid a visit to Shukteerth temple and released a model of modern Bhagwat Katha Bhavan. He said that Muzaffarnagar has ancient history and this was the place where the “first ever Bhagwat Katha was recited around 5,000 years ago”.

Talking about cow protection, the CM said that earlier single families used to take care of hundreds of cows, but now we are dependent on dairy. He added that the government is helping in cow conservation and has given money to concerned bodies so that cows do not have to roam on roads.

Earlier, hailing the contribution of saints and seer, he said that India has been able to preserve its identity so far due to its saints and seers.

Assuring to address the problems of farmers, the CM urged people to support the initiatives on water conservation and cleanliness started by the BJP government at the Centre.