Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra chief rushed to Medanta Hospital, Lucknow

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra president Mahant Nritya Gopal Das was shifted to Medanta Hospital in Lucknow from here on Sunday amid dipping oxygen level and complaints of breathlessness.

Mahant Gopal Das was taken to the Lucknow hospital after his health deteriorated in the morning and doctors from the Ayodhya district hospital advised that he be admitted to a better facility, his associate Kamal Nayan Das, told PTI.

Nayan Das, a resident of Math Maniram Chhawni where the two seers lived, said besides the dipping oxygen level, Gopal Das also suffered from a cold and cough and an excessive discharge of urine.

The doctors here kept him under their observation for some time but later referred him to Medanta Hospital in Lucknow, he said.

Mahant Nritya Gopal Das had tested positive for Covid-19 last year following which he had then been admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon where he underwent treatment for a long time.

When he returned to his residence here at Maniram Chhawani, he strictly followed all Covid protocols, avoiding all public engagements, including meeting his disciples at his ashram, he said.