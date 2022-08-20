Shravasti private school teacher held over student’s death

A private school teacher was arrested in Shravasti district on Friday in connection with the death of a 13-year-old student who died in a hospital during treatment on Wednesday.
The victim’s family has alleged that the boy, a class 3 student, suffered serious injuries after he was beaten up by the teacher on August 8, the police said.
The boy was admitted to a hospital in Bahraich.
The autopsy report, however, mentioned no injuries on the body and the cause of the death could not be ascertained.
The last rites of the boy, whose father is into farming, were held on Friday. On the basis of the complaint filed by the victim’s uncle, an FIR was registered against the teacher under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code. “It is being investigated if the teacher thrashed the student,” said Shravasti Superintendent of Police (SP) Arvind Kumar Maurya.
Sources said that the police in their preliminary inquiry found that the teacher had thrashed the boy after he along with his friend assaulted another student.
The SP denied the allegation that boy was beaten up by the teacher after the family failed to pay school fee.
“In the preliminary inquiry, we came to know that the boy attended his classes till August 10, two days after he was allegedly thrashed. Had the teacher thrashed him for not paying fees, how could he attend the school till August 10,” the SP added.
Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Keshav Chand Goswami said the body’s viscera has been preserved for examination. The boy’s family hails from the backward class category while the teacher is from an upper caste.
A report submitted by the chief medical officer stated that inquiry has found that boy was admitted to a private hospital in Bahraich on August 16 where his blood sample was collected and sent for examination.
The doctors advised the family to take the boy to Lucknow. The family, however, admitted him the next day to the Bahraich Medical College where he died.
“The doctors told us that the boy had high fever. The ultrasound report says there were no injuries on the body. The blood report states that the victim was suffering from septicemia and jaundice. He had a history of dengue,” said the ASP.
The police are trying to investigate as why the boy was taken to Bahraich which is around 50 kilometres from Shravasti.
The victim’s uncle said his nephew reached home on August 8 crying and claimed that the teacher had thrashed him. “There was a fight between the students for which the teacher thrashed him,” said the complainant.
