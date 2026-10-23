Shraddha Dubey, two others sent to 10-day judicial custody in Lucknow cafe owner’s death

Two days after being arrested in Nagpur in connection with the death of cafe owner Shiva Sharma, influencer Shraddha Dubey, her sister Rashmi and their driver, Danish, were sent to judicial custody by a Lucknow court on Thursday.
The three were brought to Lucknow by police earlier in the day after being handed over by the Special Task Force (STF), which had traced and arrested them in Nagpur on Tuesday. A reward of Rs 50,000 each had been announced for information leading to their arrest.
Lucknow Commissioner of Police Tarun Gauba told The Indian Express that the police team had obtained a 72-hour transit remand after producing the three accused before a Nagpur court around 3.30 pm on Wednesday. The team left Nagpur with them later and reached Hazratganj police station in Lucknow around 10 am on Thursday, he said.
After completing the required legal formalities and conducting medical examinations, police produced the three before a Lucknow court, which remanded them to judicial custody for 10 days. The period includes the 72-hour transit remand granted by the Nagpur court, Gauba said.
Sharma, 27, died after falling from the balcony of an apartment in Lucknow’s Hazratganj area on the night of October 9. His mother, Ranjana Sharma, has accused Dubey and her associates of killing him.
Police sources said the three were questioned about allegations that they had assaulted Sharma before throwing him from the apartment. The accused reportedly denied the allegations and maintained that Sharma died by suicide after jumping from the balcony of Awadh Green Apartment.
After the medical examinations at Shyama Prasad Mukherjee (Civil) Hospital, the three were taken to Lucknow district jail in Gosainganj around 9 pm. Dubey and her sister were handed over to women prison staff and taken to the women’s barrack, while Danish was lodged in the men’s section.
Dubey had been on the run since the night of October 9. Police sources said she had travelled to several cities in Uttar Pradesh and spent about a week hiding at locations in Nepal before returning to the state. She later travelled to Nagpur, where the STF traced and arrested the trio at a flat.
Amid pressure over the delay in their arrest, Lucknow’s Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) was transferred and attached to the DGP headquarters. The Assistant Commissioner of Police concerned and the Hazratganj station house officer were also removed from their postings.