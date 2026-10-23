Shraddha Dubey, two others sent to 10-day judicial custody in Lucknow cafe owner’s death

Two days after being arrested in Nagpur in connection with the death of cafe owner Shiva Sharma, influencer Shraddha Dubey, her sister Rashmi and their driver, Danish, were sent to judicial custody by a Lucknow court on Thursday.

The three were brought to Lucknow by police earlier in the day after being handed over by the Special Task Force (STF), which had traced and arrested them in Nagpur on Tuesday. A reward of Rs 50,000 each had been announced for information leading to their arrest.

Lucknow Commissioner of Police Tarun Gauba told The Indian Express that the police team had obtained a 72-hour transit remand after producing the three accused before a Nagpur court around 3.30 pm on Wednesday. The team left Nagpur with them later and reached Hazratganj police station in Lucknow around 10 am on Thursday, he said.