Saturday, Jan 28, 2023
Shown black flags, Akhilesh Yadav says BJP goons tried to stop his temple visit

Protests result of SP chief's silence in Ramcharitmanas row, says BJP.

Akhilesh YadavSamajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav. (File)

Shown black flags by activists of Hindutva outfits during his visit to Pitambara Devi Temple in Lucknow’s Daliganj on Saturday, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the BJP sent its “goons” to stop him from entering the temple, and that this is part of the ruling party’s antipathy towards people from backward communities visiting temples.

“The BJP can’t handle issues such as unemployment and inflation and are thus doing all this,” Akhilesh said.

The activists were protesting against Samajwadi Party MLC Swami Prasad Maurya’s recent statements on Ramcharitmanas.

Speaking with the media outside the temple, Akhilesh said, “The BJP considers Backwards and Dalits as Shudras. They consider us Shudra. They have a problem with us going to religious places to seek blessings of saints, and thus sent their goons here.”

Political Pulse |Amid Ramcharitmanas row, BJP MP’s advice to party: ‘Bada dil karna padega’

Alleging that police and administrative officials were removed from the area on Friday night, Akhilesh said, “People in BJP should remember that time changes and similar arrangements will be made for them.”

State BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi said, “His party leaders, including Swami Prasad Maurya, have been disrespecting Hindu religion and our sants. When his party’s leaders are saying all this, and he is approving this by not speaking against them, it is natural that people will show anger in a democratic way. This is because you are hurting people’s sentiments.”

More on Ramcharitmanas row |Shivpal says Maurya’s remarks ‘personal’, BJP demands his expulsion

SP national spokesperson Rajendra Choudhary, who accompanied Akhilesh, said, “He went inside and met the saints. They (protesters) did goondagardi but couldn’t stop our party president from entering the temple,” Tripathi said.

Asked about Swami Prasad Maurya’s comments that Ramcharitmanas was disrespectful towards women, and people from Dalits and backward communities, Akhilesh said, “I have asked him (Maurya) to join the movement for a caste census.”

He also said, “They (BJP-led administration) removed my NSG (security cover) intentionally. Today, I realise the reason for that…and why they took away my house. They washed the house I lived in (CM’s residence) with Ganga jal. Today I understand why that was done.”

Political Pulse |Samajwadi Party distances itself from Swami Prasad Maurya remarks

The former CM tweeted, “Even today, some people don’t want to give entry to everyone inside temples. The truth is that if anyone stops people from going to a temple, then they are anti-religion.”

Amid the growing controversy after he demanded a ban on parts of Ramcharitmanas, SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya had on Friday said that “97 per cent” social media users support him, and that he stands by his statement about the text.

Reacting to Akhilesh’s remarks, BJP’s Tripathi said, “He has visited temples in the past, too. No one has opposed it. However, he has in an interview said that he doesn’t do pooja. His visit (to the temple) is being opposed now because his leaders are saying hurtful things against Hindu religion.”

First published on: 28-01-2023 at 20:55 IST
