Showcase legacy of native heroes like Maharaja Suheldev in theatre productions: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday lamented the lack of literary and cultural representation of native heroes, particularly Maharaja Suheldev. He called for theatre productions to highlight the legacy of native heroes, bringing it into the mainstream, especially among youth in schools and colleges.

Addressing the inauguration of the week-long Golden Jubilee Theatre Festival at the Bharatendu Natya Academy, Lucknow, which is being held from April 5 to 12, Adityanath said that while works like Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay’s ‘Anandamath’ effectively portrayed historical suffering and patriotism, “no writer came forward to similarly highlight the glory of Suheldev.”

Suheldev is believed to have defeated a foreign invader Salar Masud, nearly a thousand years ago.

The Chief Minister stressed that cultural mediums, particularly theatre, should address such gaps and urged theatre groups, academies, and educational institutions to develop local productions based on Maharaja Suheldev and other lesser-highlighted figures, to engage audiences and strengthen social unity.

Additionally, Adityanath also proposed organising theatre programmes based on the literary works of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and announced a three-day event based on poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar’s works in Lucknow from April 24.

Citing reference of ‘Samrat Vikramaditya’, a play prepared by Madhya Pradesh Government, and watched by him recently in Varanasi, CM Adityanath said efforts should be made to showcase achievement of Suheldev and other unsung icons through plays and songs at schools and colleges.

“Maharaja Suheldev ke naam par na koi natya shrankhala hai, na sangeet—humein un par kaam karna chahiye. (There are no theatre series or musical works on Maharaja Suheldev—we should create them.),” Adityanath said.

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“Maharaja Suheldev ki prastuti ko natak shrankhala ke madhyam se prastut karna chahiye. Unhone 1000 varsh pehle apna shaurya aur parakram dikhaya. Ek videshi akranta jisne Somnath mandir ko baar-baar toda aur apmaanit kiya, usko Suheldev ne sirf roka hi nahi, balki uska ant bhi kiya.” (The story of Maharaja Suheldev should be presented through theatre series. He displayed his bravery and valour 1,000 years ago. A foreign invader who repeatedly attacked and desecrated the Somnath temple was not only stopped by Suheldev but decisively defeated) said Adityanath, adding that the manner in which Salar Masud was defeated ensured that no foreign invader dared to attack India for 150 years.

“Salar Masud was no less than mafia, who have been turned to dust today. Unless tyrants are dealt with firmly in this manner, they will continue to attack India’s culture,” the chief minister said.

He further said, “The Indian society forgot Maharaja Suheldev. You will be surprised—if this is not a sign of a slave mindset, what is? That the very place where Suheldev defeated Salar Masud, fairs were held in Masud’s name, not Suheldev’s.”

He also informed how his government built memorial for Suheldev.

Emphasising that “theatre is the mirror of society,” the Chief Minister said it plays a crucial role in shaping public consciousness. “It is a medium where emotions turn into words, words into performance, and performance into awareness that guides society in a new direction,” Adityanath said.

He suggested developing theatre series on heroes like Avanti Bai, Uda Devi, and Bijli Pasi, and urged artists to take up themes rooted in history, patriotism, and cultural identity.

Broadening his pitch, Adityanath also suggested creating plays on other national heroes including Rani Lakshmibai, Maharaja Mahendra Pratap Singh, and personalities associated with the 1857 uprising. He urged theatre academies to take responsibility for presenting stories of figures such as Jhalkari Bai, Uda Devi, Veerangana Avantibai, Ram Prasad Bismil and Chandrashekhar Azad, noting that society often remembers them only on specific occasions before forgetting them again.

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He also highlighted the historical and cultural contributions of figures like Bharatendu Harishchandra and Jaishankar Prasad, saying their works helped shape cultural nationalism during colonial times.

Stressing the importance of language and tradition, he said Indian society has always remained deeply connected to its cultural roots.

Highlighting the role of institutions, Yogi assured government support to strengthen theatre infrastructure and cultural initiatives. He directed officials to facilitate the construction of a hostel for the Bharatendu Natya Academy and said other proposals from the Department of Culture would also be taken forward.