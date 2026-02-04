‘Should cops take the bullet and not fire back?’: CM Yogi Adityanath on police encounters

Days after the Allahabad High Court expressed concern over the increasing number of encounters in the state, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath defended the police’s use of force, saying: ‘If police do not fire, should they take the bullet?’

Speaking at the ‘Uttar Pradesh Pharma Conclave 1.0’ in Lucknow on Tuesday, the CM said, “People often comment, why did the police fire a bullet? But if the police do not fire, should the police themselves take the bullet? Both cannot happen at the same time. If a criminal has the freedom to open fire, then we have also given pistols to the police so that they can confront them. The police are trained precisely for this purpose — to deal with such situations and to make the offender understand in the language he understands.”