Shot at while trying to save father from attack, Noida engineer succumbs in UP

A day after a group of assailants attacked a government employee at his home in Basti district, his 27-year-old son, who was fired at while trying to protect his father, on Saturday died of gunshot injuries at a hospital in Lucknow.

Police said it is not clear what prompted the attack.

The victim, Ajeet Mishra, employed as an electronic engineer with a private firm in Noida, had returned home at Chaukadi village two months ago due to the lockdown.

Chhawni police station has booked four named persons from a neighbouring village and two unidentified persons. Police said they are trying to trace the accused. One of the accused, identified as Shiva Pathak, has a criminal history, said Basti Superintendent of Police Hemraj Meena

The attack took place on Friday when the accused came to Ajeet’s house and allegedly misbehaved with his father Akhilesh, employed with the Faizabad health department. When Ajeet intervened, the assailants opened fire and a bullet hit his head, police said. The family took Ajeet to a local hospital which referred him to Lucknow’s King George’s Medial University where he later died.

Harraiya Circle Officer Shiv Pratap Singh said the assailants entered the house and sought some information from Akhilesh, who turned down the request.

The assailants left but returned after some time.

“They caught Akhilesh Mishra and tried to drag him out of the house. In the meantime, Ajeet arrived and intervened. One of the assailants took out a pistol and fired. A bullet hit Ajeet’s head,” said Singh. The assailants fled on their two motorcycles.

Singh added: “We have come to know that the assailants used to create trouble in the area.”

SP Meena said Ajeet’s family has denied any enmity with any of the accused. “We will get more clarity when the father, Akhilkesh, is questioned at length,” he said.

Deceased’s elder brother Rahul told The Indian Express that Ajeet married last year and said he did not the reason behind the murder.

“We have no dispute with any of the accused,” said Rahul, a software engineer working in Mumbai. Rahul had returned home last week.

