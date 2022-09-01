scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022

Shops selling poll material outside SP office razed

The SP described the move as anti-poor and a part of BJP’s agenda. SP national spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said, “They have done this to target the SP and because SP’s symbol was being sold there. There are such temporary shops outside even BJP’s office. Why aren’t they being removed?”

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) on Wednesday razed around 10 temporary shops selling election paraphernalia located outside Samajwadi Party (SP) headquarters. While the SP alleged that the move was a part of the ruling BJP’s agenda to go after its rival parties, the civic agency said the shops were demolished as part of a “routine exercise against illegal structures”.

The temporary shops were set up almost two decades back and sold election paraphernalia for SP.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Lucknow Municipal Commissioner Indrajeet Singh said, “We have an ongoing drive against illegal constructions. It is done as per zones. Recently, a similar drive was undertaken near the Bhootnath market too. The procedure is followed every time. The notices are issued, and then the announcement for demolition is done, and then the drive is taken forward.”

More from Lucknow

— With PTI inputs

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 01-09-2022 at 01:52:12 am
