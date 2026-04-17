Shooter involved in firing at filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s house arrested from Agra

A joint team of the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) and Mumbai Police Crime Branch has arrested a wanted criminal allegedly involved in the firing at filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence in Mumbai.

The accused, identified as Pradeep Kumar alias Gaath, was arrested from the Chhadami Mattha area on the Agra-Etah road under Bah police station limits in Agra at 3.56 pm on Thursday, an official statement issued here said.

According to police, the firing took place on the night of February 1, 2026, at ‘Shetty Tower’ in Mumbai’s Juhu area.

The attack was allegedly carried out at the behest of the notorious Shubham Lonkar gang to extort money and engender fear within the film industry and among the public.