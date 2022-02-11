SHO suspended for laxity in probe: Dalit woman’s body found near ashram owned by former UP minister’s son

Two months after a 22-year-old Dalit woman in Unnao had gone missing, police on Thursday exhumed her decomposed body from near an ashram, which is owned by the son of a former UP minister. Police also suspended the local SHO for alleged laxity in the probe.

Rajol Singh, the son of former SP minister late Fateh Bahadur Singh, was arrested on January 24 in connection with the alleged kidnapping of the woman, said police.

On January 25, the woman’s mother had tried to immolate herself in front of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s vehicle in Lucknow.

The woman’s mother has alleged laxity by police, and local SHO of concerned police station Akhilesh Chandra Pandey was suspended on Thursday after the body was recovered.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Unnao, Shashi Shekhar Singh said, “On December 8, a missing complaint was filed after which an FIR was lodged on January 10 as per the rules. One person was arrested and the investigation is in progress. Based on the probe findings, the body was recovered. We are getting a post-mortem done and will take further action accordingly.”

Asked about the family’s allegation that police delayed lodging the case, the ASP said, “This is not completely true. First, a missing complaint was lodged because the woman was an adult. When the Investigating Officer expressed doubt that the accused may have harmed the woman, police acted accordingly and recovered the body. So far, one person has been arrested. We are looking for his accomplices.”

Speaking to mediapersons on Thursday, the mother of the woman said, “My daughter was killed by Rajol Singh in his ashram and buried there. I had gone to the ashram earlier. They showed us the whole premises, except the three-storey building. I had called a local police officer, but he switched his phone off. If he had come, I would have found my daughter alive.”