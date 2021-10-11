SHO among two cops arrested for Kanpur businessman’s death

A Special Investigating Team (SIT) arrested Ramgarhtal Station House Officer (SHO) Jagat Narain Singh and sub-inspector Akshay Kumar Mishra in Gorakhpur on Sunday in connection with the alleged murder of Kanpur businessman Manish Gupta in a city hotel last month. These were the first arrests in the case. The two Gorakhpur policemen are among six accused of beating the property dealer to death during a raid at the hotel on September 28.

The six accused officers are SHO Jagat Narain Singh from Amethi, sub-inspectors Akshay Kumar Mishra from Ballia, Vijay Yadav from Jaunpur and Raul Dubey from Mirzapur, and constables Kamlesh Singh Yadav and Prashant Kumar (both from Ghazipur), said a police officer.

The arrests came a day after the SIT increased the rewards on each of the accused policemen from Rs 25,000 to Rs 1 lakh.

The police said they were conducting raids to nab sub-inspectors Vijay Yadav and Rahul Dubey, and constables Kamlesh Singh Yadav and Prashant Kumar.

During the hotel raid, the policemen allegedly assaulted Gupta, who is from Kanpur’s Burra area, in his room after he purportedly objected to their behaviour. This allegation was made in a police complaint submitted by the businessman’s wife Meenakshi.

However, the police claimed that Gupta died after a fall in the room, where he was staying with two of his friends. The police officials also claimed that the hotel raid was a routine check and they were looking for criminals.

Earlier, a video surfaced online purportedly showing Gupta lying unconscious on the floor and later being taken away by a few policemen. Police said the video appeared to be of the incident.The SIT found that the police had taken a lot of time in transferring Gupta from a private hospital to a government one.

Based on Meenakshi’s complaint, a murder case was initially registered at the Ramgarhtal station against Jagat Narain Singh, Akshay Kumar Mishra, Vijay Yadav, and three unidentified persons.

During investigation, the police recorded the statements of Meenakshi, and the businessman’s friends Harveer Singh and Pradeep Kumar, both of whom are from Gurgaon. The police also questioned the hotel staff, collected hotel footage from the hotel and the two hospitals where Gupta was taken.