Shivpal Yadav skips SP meeting with allies; his party says ‘disrespected, has options’

After a brief patch-up during the Uttar Pradesh polls, differences between Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and his uncle Shivpal Yadav were evident again after Shivpal skipped a meeting of SP and its allies at in Lucknow on Tuesday.

Tuesday’s meeting was convened by Akhilesh Yadav and was attended by leaders of all SP allies. Only Shivpal’s PSP(L) did not send a representative.

SP spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said: “He was invited but couldn’t come. I don’t know why. There will be a discussion with him soon to figure out the future strategy as he is an ally.”

PSPL spokesperson Arvind Singh Yadav said: “Shivpal Yadav was on his way to Etawah from Delhi and couldn’t make it to today’s meeting at such short notice. He is a big leader, and he had supported the SP, but it doesn’t mean he doesn’t have other options. He had considered Akhilesh Yadav as his leader but despite this, he has been disrespected repeatedly.”