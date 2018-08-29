Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 29, 2018
Shivpal Yadav floats Samajwadi Secular Morcha

However, Shivpal, who is still a SP legislator, refused to answer whether the Morcha will contest the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

By: PTI | Lucknow | Published: August 29, 2018 6:33:49 pm
Shivpal Yadav,Samajwadi Secular Morcha, Samajwadi party, akhilesh yadav, India news, indian express news Samajwadi Party Leader Shivpal Singh Yadav (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav/File)
Sidelined Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav today announced formation of a Samajwadi Secular Morcha and said he would try to unite smaller parties under it. However, Shivpal, who is still a SP legislator, refused to answer whether the Morcha will contest the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

“I have formed Samajwadi Secular Morcha. I was neglected in the Samajwadi Party and waited for two years. I was neither informed nor invited in party programmes and no resposbility was given to me,” Shivpal, uncle of SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav, told reporters at his residence here.

“There are many neglected workers in the SP. They will be assigned responsibilities and asked to strengthen our Morcha. I will also try to unite smaller parties under the Morcha,” he said

Asked whether SP founder and his brother Mulayam Singh Yadav will be part of the Morcha, Shivpal said, “We will give him due honour and ask others also to do the same.”

