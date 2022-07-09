scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 06, 2022

Shivpal Yadav declares support for NDA presidential nominee Murmu

SP ally Om Prakash Rajbhar and Yadav (who heads the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party - Lohia) on Friday had attended a dinner hosted by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath in the honour of NDA's presidential candidate Murmu

By: PTI | Lucknow |
Updated: August 3, 2022 5:13:09 am
Shivpal Yadav, whose relationship with his nephew Akhilesh Yadav is strained after the UP polls results, has been meeting Adityanath and attacking the SP chief on several issues. (File photo)

Shivpal Yadav, who heads the PSP(L) and is currently an SP MLA, on Saturday said he has “decided” to vote for Droupadi Murmu, the National Democratic Alliance’s candidate in the upcoming presidential elections.

“Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath jee had sought my vote (for Droupadi Murmu), and I have decided that I will vote for the NDA’s presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu,” Yadav told reporters here on Saturday.

SP ally Om Prakash Rajbhar and Yadav (who heads the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party – Lohia) on Friday had attended a dinner hosted by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath in the honour of NDA’s presidential candidate Murmu, a development showing chink in the opposition camp that is backing Yashwant Sinha for the top constitutional post.

Jansatta Dal Loktantrik chief Raghuraj Pratap Singh, also known as Raja Bhaiya, and the lone Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA in Uttar Pradesh, Uma Shankar Singh, were also present at the CM’s official residence, sources in the Chief Minister’s Office had said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical ...Premium
UPSC Key-August 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical ...
Explained: What is Taiwan’s ‘porcupine strategy’ to pro...Premium
Explained: What is Taiwan’s ‘porcupine strategy’ to pro...
‘We are being culturally, technologically driven towards anxiety-in...Premium
‘We are being culturally, technologically driven towards anxiety-in...
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...Premium
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...
Read also |Crack in Uttar Pradesh Opposition ranks as Rajbhar attends Yogi dinner for Murmu

Raja Bhaiya also confirmed to the media that he, Rajbhar, Yadav and Uma Shankar Singh were part of the dinner.

Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Rajbhar, who was not invited by Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav in the opposition leaders’ meeting with Sinha, has already said he will take a call on the presidential polls on his own.

Earlier on Friday, he (Rajbhar) had said in Mau, where his party held a meeting, that the SBSP will make public its decision on the presidential polls on July 12.

But his presence at the dinner hosted by Adityanath indicates his inclination towards the NDA nominee.

Shivpal Yadav, whose relationship with his nephew Akhilesh Yadav is strained after the UP polls results, has been meeting Adityanath and attacking the SP chief on several issues.

Though not aligned with either ruling or opposition camp, Raja Bhaiya’s presence in the dinner shows his preference for the presidential polls.

The presence of BSP MLA Uma Shankar Singh in the dinner reconfirms Mayawati’s announcement of support to Murmu, who is a woman and also hails from Scheduled Tribes.

More from Lucknow

Rajbhar’s party has six MLAs in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly. He had fought the recent assembly polls as a partner of the SP-led opposition grouping.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 09-07-2022 at 02:25:59 pm

Most Popular

1

When Tabu was confronted about Nagarjuna dating rumours by Karan Johar, said she cannot put a label, gave him a 9 on 'sex appeal'

2

Darlings movie review: Alia Bhatt raises the bar for movies with meaning

3

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 India Live Updates: Gold for Bajrang, Silver for Anshu, Deepak and Sakshi also into Wrestling finals

4

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 India Live Updates: Gold for Bajrang and Sakshi, Silver for Anshu, Deepak also into Wrestling finals

5

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 India Live Updates: Gold for Bajrang, Sakshi and Deepak, Silver for Anshu, Bronze for Divya

Featured Stories

Muhammad & Gurdeep
Muhammad & Gurdeep
Critical challenge
Critical challenge
Explained: How will IndiGo's three-door disembarkation process work; how ...
Explained: How will IndiGo's three-door disembarkation process work; how ...
Explained: What are live-fire exercises, recently conducted by China?
Explained: What are live-fire exercises, recently conducted by China?
Dhankhar set to be elected as Vice-President, numbers firmly against Alva...
Dhankhar set to be elected as Vice-President, numbers firmly against Alva...
Black is the new black
Black is the new black
Maliyekkal Mariyumma, the first Muslim woman in North Kerala to get English education, dies at 95

Maliyekkal Mariyumma, the first Muslim woman in North Kerala to get English education, dies at 95

Kerala youth killed by gold smuggling gang, say police

Kerala youth killed by gold smuggling gang, say police

Milkman's son Deepak Punia beats Pakistan's Muhammad Inam to bring gold
CWG 2022

Milkman's son Deepak Punia beats Pakistan's Muhammad Inam to bring gold

Congress chooses black to fight back, like others before it

Congress chooses black to fight back, like others before it

Below par spending initially due to lack of awareness: Ministry
Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao

Below par spending initially due to lack of awareness: Ministry

As India strengthens its climate targets, a look at the progress so far, what's new
Explained

As India strengthens its climate targets, a look at the progress so far, what's new

India slams OIC for its J&K statement: Reeks of bigotry

India slams OIC for its J&K statement: Reeks of bigotry

Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical Tourism’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical Tourism’

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 06: Latest News
Advertisement