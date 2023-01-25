scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023
Shivpal says Maurya’s remarks ‘personal’, BJP demands his expulsion

“That is his (Swami Prasad Maurya’s) personal statement. It is not the statement of the party. We follow the ideals of Lord Ram and Lord Krishna... Does the BJP follow the ideals of Lord Ram,” Shivpal asked while speaking with mediapersons in Etawah.

He also launched a fresh salvo, asking SP chief Akhilesh Yadav to expel Swami Prasad Maurya from the party. (File)
Shivpal says Maurya's remarks 'personal', BJP demands his expulsion
With the BJP hitting out at the Samajwadi Party (SP) over Swami Prasad Maurya’s remarks on Ramcharitmanas, senior SP MLA Shivpal Yadav on Tuesday said that the MLC’s remarks were his “personal opinion” and his party follows the ideals of Lord Ram and Lord Krishna.

“There is an anti-BJP atmosphere and people will bring back the Samajwadi Party government,” he added.

Reacting to Shivpal’s statement, BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said Shivpal Yadav has” no moral right” to question the BJP”.

“When firing was done on Rambhakts (in Ayodhya), then Shivpal Yadav was a part of the then SP government, and Ayodhya, as well as the entire Uttar Pradesh, was converted into a jail for Rambhakts,” Maurya said referring to the 1990 incident in Ayodhya.

He also launched a fresh salvo, asking SP chief Akhilesh Yadav to expel Swami Prasad Maurya from the party.

Addressing mediapersons at BJP state headquarters, Keshav Prasad Maurya said, “That (remarks on Ramcharitmanas) was not a statement of Swami Prasad Maurya. It was a statement of Akhilesh Yadav… said Swami Prasad is like a spokesperson of the SP. Akhilesh Yadav must clarify whether he is against or in support of the statement.”

“SP is trying to do cheap politics of Muslim appeasement and is making remarks hurting Hindu sentiments. As a Rambhakt, my sentiments have been hurt,” the Deputy CM said.

“Akhilesh should stop misleading the people of UP from hiding behind the curtains. He should come forward to tell his opinion on remarks made by Swami Prasad Maurya,” he added.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 25-01-2023 at 05:25 IST
