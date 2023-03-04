scorecardresearch
Saturday, Mar 04, 2023
‘Shivling’ of ancient Mahadev temple damaged in UP’s Muzaffarnagar, one arrested Muzaffarnagar

A case has been registered and a man identified as Rahul arrested, Jansath police station SHO Vishvjeet Singh told reporters.

According to the complaint lodged by Praveen Tomar, president of the temple committee, Rahul damaged the 'shivling' with a hammer.

The ‘shivling’ of an ancient Mahadev temple in the district’s Jansath town was found damaged, police here said on Saturday.

He was identified using footage from the temple’s CCTV cameras. Local residents have demanded strict action against the accused.

First published on: 04-03-2023 at 14:08 IST
