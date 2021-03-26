Shia Waqf Board polls on April 20, state government notifies

Special secretary of UP Minority Welfare and Waqf Department Shiwa Kant Dwivedi confirmed that Meena’s appointment was cancelled. “An order was issued by the government on Wednesday evening regarding the cancellation of his appointment as the administrator,” said Dwivedi.

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced the schedule for the Shia Waqf Board elections, which will be held on April 20, and has also removed Principal Secretary of Minority Welfare Department and Waqf Boards B L Meena as the “administrator” of the Shia Waqf Board.

On March 18, the Allahabad High Court had asked the Uttar Pradesh government “under which authority of law it appointed an administrator” in the Shia Waqf Board. On March 16, the state government had appointed Meena as the “administrator” of the Shia Waqf Board. In an order passed on March 17, the Lucknow Bench of the court had also said that the “election process to constitute Shia Waqf Board shall be initiated at the earliest”. The court had asked the government to apprise it about the election process. The matter will be heard on March 25.

Special secretary of UP Minority Welfare and Waqf Department Shiwa Kant Dwivedi confirmed that Meena’s appointment was cancelled. “An order was issued by the government on Wednesday evening regarding the cancellation of his appointment as the administrator,” said Dwivedi.

He added that another order was passed with the schedule for the Shia Waqf Board election. “The order says the election will be held on April 20,” said the official.

A total of eight members are elected for Shia Waqf Board under different categories. Two members are elected from the Member of Parliament quota, two from Member of Legislative Council quota, two from Bar Council member quota, and two from mutawalli (caretaker) quota. An additional three members are nominated by the government. In the election for members, mutawallis of Shia Waqf properties with an annual income of over Rs 1 lakh are eligible to cast their votes. Once elected, the members elect a chairman for the Board. All members are from the Shia Muslim community.

According to the order issued by the government on Wednesday, the final electoral roll for the polls will be published on April 16, and candidates who wish to contest the polls will have to file nomination on April 17, and withdrawal of nomination, if any, will be done on April 18. The voting, counting of votes and declaration of results will be done on April 20.