Shia protests continue for second day in Lucknow over Khamenei killing

Shia community came out on the streets in Old Lucknow and raised slogans against US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.Upon hearing the news of the martyrdom of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei in the Israeli attack. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav)

The protest by members of the Shia community in Lucknow over killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in an attack by the US and Israel forces, continued on the second day on Monday.

Not only Chhota and Bara Imambara but shops in adjoining area were also closed for the consecutive second day. Later in the evening, protests were organised after the Majlis in the Hussainabad area of the old city.

Maulana Mohammad Mirza Yasoob Abbas, an Islamic cleric and speaker of All India Shia Personal Law Board as well as a member of the India Islamic Culture Centre, said a “majlis” was organised on Monday and that they would burn the effigy of US President Donald Trump in the Hussainabad area.