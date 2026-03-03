Shia protests continue for second day in Lucknow over Khamenei killing

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The protest by members of the Shia community in Lucknow over killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in an attack by the US and Israel forces, continued on the second day on Monday.
Not only Chhota and Bara Imambara but shops in adjoining area were also closed for the consecutive second day. Later in the evening, protests were organised after the Majlis in the Hussainabad area of the old city.
Maulana Mohammad Mirza Yasoob Abbas, an Islamic cleric and speaker of All India Shia Personal Law Board as well as a member of the India Islamic Culture Centre, said a “majlis” was organised on Monday and that they would burn the effigy of US President Donald Trump in the Hussainabad area.
Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai visited Shia-dominated areas of old Lucknow to pay tribute to Ayatollah Khamenei. He also met senior Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawwad and expressed condolences.
Speaking on the occasion, Rai said that Ayatollah Khamenei chose “courage over surrender” and that his “martyrdom” deserved respect and remembrance. He also criticised the Narendra Modi-led Central government’s silence on the issue, terming it “shameful” and saying it raises questions about the country’s moral stance and its civilisational values.
Rai further said that India and Iran have shared longstanding historical ties, which, he alleged, have been weakened by the present BJP-led government for the benefit of select interests.
Expressing solidarity, the UP Congress chief conveyed deep condolences to Iran as well as to the Shia community across the world.
Meanwhile, Maulana Abbas said that the protests and mourning would continue on Tuesday as well and the shops would also remain closed in the area.
