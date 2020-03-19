Follow Us:
Thursday, March 19, 2020
UP: Ex-MLA threatens to move out of Shamli over traffic jams caused by sugarcane carts

Ex-Kairana MLA Rajeshwar Bansal, who is also a former chairman of Shamli municipality, said on Wednesday that he would sell his house and move out along with his family as he is facing a lot of problems with hundreds of loaded buffalo carts blocking the road.

A former MLA has threatened to migrate from Shamli due to constant traffic jams caused by buffalo carts loaded with sugarcane outside his house in the district.

His house is located close to a prominent sugar mill in the district.

Shamli District Magistrate Jasjit Kaur said the issue will be solved after holding discussions with the sugar mill officials.

