UP: Ex-MLA threatens to move out of Shamli over traffic jams caused by sugarcane carts

Ex-Kairana MLA Rajeshwar Bansal Ex-Kairana MLA Rajeshwar Bansal

A former MLA has threatened to migrate from Shamli due to constant traffic jams caused by buffalo carts loaded with sugarcane outside his house in the district.

Ex-Kairana MLA Rajeshwar Bansal, who is also a former chairman of Shamli municipality, said on Wednesday that he would sell his house and move out along with his family as he is facing a lot of problems with hundreds of loaded buffalo carts blocking the road.

His house is located close to a prominent sugar mill in the district.

Shamli District Magistrate Jasjit Kaur said the issue will be solved after holding discussions with the sugar mill officials.

