Shamli man ‘beaten to death by cops’, probe ordered

A case was registered under Kasba Police Station under IPC sections 279 (rash driving) and 427 (mischief causing damage). A probe was on, police said.

A 35-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by policemen at his house in Shamli’s Elam town on Sunday afternoon. Police, however, denied the allegation, saying Omveer died of cardiac arrest after the policemen left his house. Meanwhile, police have ordered an inquiry.

While the Kandhla Superintendent of Police said that policemen visited Omveer’s house in connection “with a complaint against him”, the local SHO said that he was not aware why the policemen went to his house.

Omveer’s 14-year-old daughter, Puja, told the police that when she returned home from the market, she saw three policemen “attacking her father with clubs”. “When the policemen left, I rushed to my father and found him lying lifeless on the ground,” said Puja.

The family members claimed that there was no case pending against Omveer in any police station in Shamli.

“I have ordered an inquiry into the incident. A few policemen from the Elam police post had gone to Omveer’s house in connection with a complaint against him. The policemen left his house. Later, Omveer died probably from cardiac arrest. We have received a written complaint from his family members who alleged that he has been beaten to death. I have assured them no guilty will be spared,” Kandhla SP Sukriti Madhav told The Indian Express on the phone.

“We will certainly bring out the truth through our investigation,” Madhav added.

“We have sent the body for post-mortem. An inquiry has already been ordered. We don’t know yet why the policemen had gone to Omveer’s house,” said Rajan Tyagi, in charge of the area police station in Shamli district.

Following Omveer’s death, his family members and the residents of the area had blocked on the Delhi highway demanding immediate action against the “guilty policemen”. The roadblock was lifted after senior police officers intervened and assured them of immediate action.