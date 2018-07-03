Shamli: Four booked for ‘provocative’ message over WhatsApp

The FIR against the four include IPC sections 295 (Injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class) and 505 (1) (Whoever makes, publishes or circulates any statement, rumour or report). The FIR against the four include IPC sections 295 (Injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class) and 505 (1) (Whoever makes, publishes or circulates any statement, rumour or report).

Two administrators of a WhatsApp group were arrested on Sunday in Shamli after a “provocative” message was transmitted over it. Police are on the look out for the person who uploaded the message, and the third administrator.

Ansar (20) and Rashid (22), residents of Alhkala locality in Kairana, were produced before a local court which sent them to Muzaffarnagar jail, said Circle Officer, Kairana, Rajesh Kumar Tiwari. The post was allegedly circulated around three days ago, but came to light when a local resident informed the police on Sunday.

Officiating Station House Officer of Kairana police station Sunil Dutt said police found the allegation of a provocative message to be true. The image was a tampered version. “In the picture, a holy book is seen burning outside a religious place. Along with the image, an audio clip of 36 seconds too was uploaded in which a man is heard asking people of the community to ‘wake up and see what is going on’. We found that the message was uploaded by a man named Shamshad, a labourer. Police raided his house in Alhkala locality, but he could not be found,” said Dutt. “It is yet to be ascertained whose voice was heard in the audio. We arrested two of the administrators running the group – Ansar and Rashid. We are looking for the third administrator of the group.”

The FIR against the four include IPC sections 295 (Injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class) and 505 (1) (Whoever makes, publishes or circulates any statement, rumour or report). The police also invoked Information Technology Act against them.

