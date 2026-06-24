Beef allegations at wedding: 7 arrested, UP banquet hall sealed

The sealing of the banquet hall was carried out on Tuesday by the Muzaffarnagar Development Authority. (Express photo)

Seven persons have been arrested and a banquet hall was sealed in Kairana town of Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district after it was alleged that a cow was slaughtered and its meat was served at a walima (wedding reception) during the function last week, officials said.

Those arrested were identified as Farman whose walima was held, banquet hall manager Anees Ahmad, Khalil Faridi, who allegedly prepared the meat, and Furkan, Ashfaq and Zulfikar.

The sealing of the banquet hall was carried out on Tuesday by the Muzaffarnagar Development Authority (MDA) which also issued a notice to its owner following an inspection of the premises where the reception event was held on June 18.