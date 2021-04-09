UP: 3 elderly women get anti-rabies shot instead of Covid vaccine, pharmacist suspended

Three elderly women were administered an anti-rabies vaccine instead of a Covid-19 shot at a health centre in Shamli district on Thursday, officials said Friday.

A pharmacist in charge of the Kandla Community Health Centre’s outpatient department (OPD), where the anti-rabies shots are given, was suspended on Friday while another pharmacist was sacked, said officials. The facility’s medical superintendent has been issued a warning.

District Magistrate (DM) Jasjit Kaur said, “A probe was ordered following the incident. The report said the three women had gone to the health centre to get the Covid shot. But instead of going to the Covid vaccination centre on the first floor, they reached the general OPD. The pharmacist on duty had left for some essential work and had assigned his work of administering the anti-rabies vaccine to a private person, who is a pharmacist of the Jan Aushadhi Kendra. The person injected the three women with the anti-rabies vaccine without checking any papers.”

She added, “Based on the probe report, the CMO [Chief Medical Officer] has been instructed to suspend the pharmacist and the hospital’s medical superintendent has been warned. The service of the Jan Aushadhi Kendra employee has been terminated.”

CMO Dr Sanjay Agarwal said, “The anti-rabies shot is given every Monday and Thursday at the OPD. The Covid vaccination drive is being conducted at a separate place on the first floor of the health centre. The women had gone to the OPD and asked for the vaccine.”

The three women have been identified as Saroj (70), Anarkali (72) and Satyavati (62). Anarkali told reporters, “I had gone to get the corona vaccine and they injected the dog vaccine. I felt dizzy and have a headache. When I asked if I have to submit my Aadhaar card, they said it was not needed. Then they said it was a vaccine for a dog bite.”

According to the complaint letter submitted to CMO Agarwal, Saroj too complained of nausea and was taken to a private doctor. “The doctor checked their medical slip where it was mentioned that she had been given anti-rabies vaccine,” stated the letter.