‘Shameful’: Adityanath calls for action against Youth Congress protest at AI summit

CM calls the protest an attempt to tarnish India's image globally when people from over 100 countries participating

Written by: Maulshree Seth
3 min readLucknowUpdated: Feb 21, 2026 07:50 AM IST
The Chief Minister further remarked that those behind the episode should face stringent action.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday condemned the protest by Youth Congress members at the ongoing AI Summit at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, saying it was “bahut hi sharmanak” (extremely shameful”).

Addressing the state Assembly, Adityanath said, “On the one hand, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India has established itself as a major global power and strengthened its credibility in the world. On the other hand, a shameful incident was attempted at Bharat Mandapam by the youth organisation of the Congress.” He alleged that the protest was an attempt to tarnish India’s global image.

“There was a deliberate attempt to damage India’s image before the entire world. We condemn this. It is a very shameful incident. These Congress leaders want to play politics at the cost of the nation,” Adityanath said.

“Politics and allegations are part of democracy, but to play with the country’s image, especially when people from more than 100 countries are participating, and to create disorder in such a manner, is unacceptable. Every Indian should condemn and denounce this incident,” he added.

The Chief Minister further remarked that those behind the episode should face stringent action.

“Whosoever is behind this should face the strictest action. Those who are trying to tarnish India’s image must be dealt with firmly,” he said.

A group of Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers staged a brief protest at an exhibition hall of the AI Impact Summit and raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, before being whisked away by the security personnel.

A senior police officer said that around 10 people were detained when they were protesting at the AI Summit.

Adityanath said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had organised the AI Impact Summit in Delhi for the first time in the country and that it had drawn participation from across the world.

“You must have seen that our prime minister organised the AI Impact Summit in Delhi for the first time in the country. More than 20 heads of state were present at the summit, including the prime minister, and representatives from over 100 countries are participating. India has emerged as a new leader in this field,” he said.

Referring to technological advancements, the chief minister said Industry 4.0 had propelled India towards automation, Internet of Things, big data and artificial intelligence, and that the next phase would focus on a human-centric and value-based industrial system.

“Today, AI is going to become a major foundation of the industrial revolution, and this is going to be very important,” he said, adding that provisions had been made in the state budget in this direction.

Maulshree Seth is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, based in Lucknow. With over 15 years of experience in mainstream journalism, she has built a formidable reputation for her on-ground reporting across Uttar Pradesh. Her expertise spans a wide array of critical beats, including state politics, governance, the judiciary, and rural development. Authoritativeness Maulshree’s work is characterized by depth and historical context. Her coverage of high-stakes state elections and landmark judicial rulings has established her as an authoritative voice on the intersection of law and politics in Northern India. She is frequently recognized for her ability to gain access to primary sources and for her nuanced understanding of the socio-economic factors that drive the world's most populous sub-national entity. Trustworthiness & Ethical Journalism Her reporting is rooted in rigorous fact-checking and a steadfast dedication to neutral, unbiased storytelling. By prioritizing field-based verification—often traveling to the most remote corners of the state—she ensures that her readers receive a truthful and comprehensive view of events. ... Read More

