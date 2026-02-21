‘Shameful’: Adityanath calls for action against Youth Congress protest at AI summit

The Chief Minister further remarked that those behind the episode should face stringent action. (file)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday condemned the protest by Youth Congress members at the ongoing AI Summit at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, saying it was “bahut hi sharmanak” (extremely shameful”).

Addressing the state Assembly, Adityanath said, “On the one hand, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India has established itself as a major global power and strengthened its credibility in the world. On the other hand, a shameful incident was attempted at Bharat Mandapam by the youth organisation of the Congress.” He alleged that the protest was an attempt to tarnish India’s global image.

“There was a deliberate attempt to damage India’s image before the entire world. We condemn this. It is a very shameful incident. These Congress leaders want to play politics at the cost of the nation,” Adityanath said.